Mallards Stun Kingfish 10-8 with Late Comeback

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall to the Madison Mallards 10-8 after a late comeback.

Unlike last night in Madison, the Kingfish got off to a strong start in the first. Starting pitcher Matthew Cuccias began with a 1-2-3 inning, including two strikeouts. Will Plattner provided some offense with an RBI single to center, scoring Justin Hausser.

The Mallards didn't waste any time responding in the second. Korbyn Dickerson led off the inning with a walk. He ended up stealing second and third base over the next few at-bats. After Frankie Carney stole second base, Dickerson came home for his third stolen base of the inning.

Pitching and defense were solid during the next couple innings, but a throwing error by Madison third baseman Davis Hamilton allowed Noah Lazuka to score from second. Michael Whooley, who reached on a single and advanced on the error, later came home on an RBI single by Nick Putnam, making it 3-1 in the fourth.

Cuccias continued to strand runners by leaving a runner at third in the fifth. He finished his outing with six strikeouts and only one run allowed in five innings.

The Fish extended their lead in the sixth after Connor Meidroth dropped in a single to center, scoring Michael Whooley.

Madison answered in the seventh after Dawson Hokuf drove in a pair with a single up the middle.

However, the Fish had a response after three straight two-out hitters reached base. Sebastian Mueller capitalized on the opportunity with a grand slam to left field, increasing the lead to five runs.

The Mallards wouldn't go away quietly in the eighth as Frankie Carney got one back with a sacrifice fly to left. Their offense continued to get on base with five consecutive hitters reaching. This included a pair of RBI singles by Isaac Kim and Shai Robinson along with an RBI walk by Dawson Hokuf. Entering the game with the bases loaded and one out, Luke Lyman escaped the jam by forcing a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Unfortunately, the Mallards got to him in the ninth after scoring three runs to take the lead. Frankie Carney tied the game with an RBI groundout to short. Cal Fisher gave Madison the lead with a double to shallow left-center. Isaac Kim provided insurance with an RBI single to left. Jase Schueller shut it down in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

The Kingfish hit the road for a two-game series in Kokomo beginning tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.