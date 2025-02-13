Kingfish Announce Inaugural Elvis' Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 12 from 10 AM - 12 PM

- Free Admission - but please RSVP!

- Thousands of eggs full of candy can be found throughout the stadium and on the field

- Find special eggs contain Kingfish prizes and tickets

- Separate hunting area for kids three or younger

- Coffee and donuts will be available

- Pictures with Elvis

- Bring your own basket or bag and don't forget your glove for catch on the field!

Feel free to contact us with more questions at info@kingfishbaseball.com or 262-653-0900.

