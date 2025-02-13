Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

February 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2025 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders promotional schedule has something for everyone! The home slate features 15 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Without further ado, see below for the 2025 promotional schedule in its entirety!

MAY

Sunday, May 25 - Dock Spiders Fan Fest with Exhibition Game: Fans can meet the 2025 team at this event that will feature FREE admission, an exhibition game against the Manitowoc Skunks (now Bandits), Team Store specials, and a post-game player autograph session. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, May 27 - Opening Night: All fans will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Wednesday, May 28 - Weather Day: Meteorologists from WFRV-TV Channel 5 will be on hand to educate young fans on all things weather in a pre-game presentation.

Saturday, May 31 - Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway: Don't miss this unique, fan-favorite Dock Spiders giveaway item for the first 500 fans courtesy of Horicon Bank!

JUNE

Monday, June 9 - Kids Rock the Ballpark: Kids can kick-off summer in style at the ballpark! Kids will be selected for all on-field activities, a lucky child will serve as PA announcer for an inning, and few surprises during the game!

Tuesday, June 10 - Medical Professionals Night: The community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a ticket special courtesy of SSM Health.

Thursday, June 12 - I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive: The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the fourth annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. All seating bowl seats will be $5, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5.

Friday, June 13 - 2024 Draft Class Card Set Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans will receive a 2024 Draft Class card set giveaway courtesy of LEB Insurance Group. Cards in the set include Cole Messina (2022), David Hagaman (2022), Nick Mitchell (2022), Bennett Thompson (2022), Noah Wech (2024-25), and special inserts! Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by MICHELS Corporation.

Sunday, June 15 - Scout Day & Fang and Whiffer Appearance: Give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Day packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch, plus, the loveable mascots from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will entertain fans of all ages!

Monday, June 16 - Emergency Services Night with Character Appearance - The Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer. Plus, fan-favorite characters will make a special appearance!

Wednesday, June 18 (Game 1, 11:35 a.m.) - Summer Fun Day at the Ballpark - Enjoy a summer afternoon with us!

Wednesday, June 18 (Game 2, 6:35 p.m.) - Dairy Night: Celebrate National Dairy Month and Wisconsin's link to the industry with special dairy-themed events throughout the game.

Thursday, June 19 - WFRV-TV Channel 5 Night at the Ballpark & Envision Greater Fond du Lac Members Night & Crossbody Bag Giveaway: Meet your favorite WFRV-TV Channel 5 personalities. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a crossbody bag courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Friday, June 20 - Princess Night & Post-Game Fireworks: Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket package information. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines.

Saturday, June 21 - Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night & Bobbleboy Giveaway: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen Bobbleboy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

Sunday, June 29 - Snapback Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive.

JULY

Tuesday, July 1 - Host Family Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season.

Wednesday, July 2 - Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway : The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Caleb Durbin replica jersey courtesy of LEB Insurance Group. When he makes his Major League debut, Durbin will be the first former Dock Spider to play for the Milwaukee Brewers!

Saturday, July 5 - Bark in the Park Night & Dime Dogs: A dedicated seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners for the game. Dogs will be admitted for free and hot dogs will be just 10 cents each, courtesy of 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull.

Sunday, July 6 - Snapback Hat Giveaway, Scout Day & Military Appreciation Day: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a stylish snapback hat presented by TDS. Also, give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Plus, all active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the day's game.

Tuesday, July 8 - Girls Night Out & Live Music: In addition to our 'Bang For Your Buck' specials, additional ticket and drink offers will be available at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game!

Friday, July 11 - Margaritaville Night & Post-Game Fireworks: Celebrate island culture at Margaritaville Night with a can cover giveaway presented by Carbliss. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Saturday, July 12 - Star Wars Night & Specialty Jersey Auction with Live Music: The Force will be strong on this night! Dock Spiders players and coaches will take the field in C-3PO-themed Star Wars jerseys! These jerseys will be available via auction and will benefit The Arc Fond du Lac. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by the Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective before and after the game presented by Peak Rehab!

Sunday, July 13 - Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway & Specialty Jersey Auction : The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Weaver bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the retro-themed jersey to benefit the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation.

Friday, July 18 - Pint Glass Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a Dock Spiders pint glass courtesy of Busch Light. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Culver's.

Wednesday, July 23 - Weaver's Birthday Party: The night will be all about celebrating our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area!

Saturday, July 26 - Comic Book Heroes Night: Sometimes you can meet your heroes! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR.

Sunday, July 27 - Tim Elko Bobblehead Giveaway : The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Tim Elko bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. Elko played in a total of 85 games with the Dock Spiders over two seasons (2019-20) and batted .351 with 11 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, and a .992 OPS. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

Wednesday, July 30 - Baseball & Softball Night: Youth baseball and softball teams from the area can enjoy group-rate tickets and a pre-game parade around the field.

AUGUST

Sunday, August 3 - Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day & Player Poster Giveaway: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season. Plus, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a player poster courtesy of Blue Print Services.

Monday, August 4 - Racing Night: Check out local racing team cars and celebrate speed at the ballpark with a special Can Koozie giveaway presented by Carbliss.

Thursday, August 7 - Arañas de Muelle Night: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation.

Saturday, August 9 - Fan Appreciation Night: Join us as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season.

Last week, the Dock Spiders unveiled their season-long daily specials. They also are listed below in their entirety.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 and Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company - Enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5 while supplies last, courtesy of WFRV-TV. With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesdays with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and 16 oz. craft draft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! June 13 will be brought to you by MICHELS Corporation, June 20 by Lamers Bus Lines, July 11 by Fond du Lac Credit Union, and July 18 by Culver's.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Kwik Trip - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite players.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 13, 2025

Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.