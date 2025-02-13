Rox Sign Five More Returning Players to the 2025 Roster

February 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are bringing back five more returning players from the 2024 roster for the 2025 Northwoods League season, including 2024 NWL All-Star infielder Tyler Bishop. Joining him are: Ryan Rushing, Nathan Anderson, Kaden Amundson and Marcus Kruzan.

Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska-Omaha) had an exceptional 2024 season with the Rox, posting a .295 batting average, 43 RBIs, and earning an appearance in the NWL All-Star Game. Bishop continued his impressive performance at the collegiate level, hitting .317 with a .919 OPS, demonstrating his offensive power and consistency.

Ryan Rushing (University of Indiana) showcased his talent with a 3.58 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 2024. With his 42 strikeouts in 2024, he has the eighth most strikeouts in a season in Rox history. Rushing looks to build on his summer success in college, where he pitched 11 innings as a freshman in 2024 for the Hoosiers.

Nathan Anderson, (Creighton University) a right-handed pitcher, made significant contributions to the Rox with a 2.84 ERA over 38 innings, 29 strikeouts and two saves in 2024. After a strong season at Wayne State, Anderson heads to Creighton University for his fourth year of eligibility, where he looks to continue his development.

Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) from Otsego, MN and played high school baseball for the St. Michael-Albertville Knights, played in 24 games with the Rox in 2024, posting a .309 average and .816 OPS. He was a key defensive asset and will continue his college career at Arkansas State after two seasons at Nicholls State University.

Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) posted a 2.38 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings for the Rox. He will continue his career as a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas after pitching 18.2 innings in 2024.

The full list of returners from the 2024 roster is: Hunter Day (RHP), Brandon Jaenke (RHP), Piercen McElyea (RHP), Kaden Pfeffer (LHP), Tyler Bishop (INF), Ryan Rushing (LHP), Nathan Anderson (RHP), Kaden Amundson (C) and Marcus Kruzan (RHP).

The Rox home opener presented by Coborn's is scheduled for 7:05 PM on May 30th at Joe Faber Field with a post-game fireworks show. For a complete Rox schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/schedule. For more information about the Rox group outing opportunities and season ticket packages for the 2025 season, please visit stcloudrox.com.

The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

This signing update is brought to you by Grede Casting and Integrity. Grede is a leading producer of highly engineered cast components across automotive, commercial vehicle, and industrial markets.

