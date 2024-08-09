Michael Perazza Walks off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4
August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish walk off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4 at Historic Simmons Field.
After both teams went 1-2-3 in the first, the Kingfish were able to strike first in the second. With Sebastian Mueller on third and one out, Connor Meidroth drove him in with a groundout to short. Kenosha starter Brock Graf began the second inning by stranding runners at second and third base to give the Fish this opportunity.
The Woodchucks immediately answered with an RBI single by Samuel Fischer, scoring Jake Berkland. They would take the lead in the fourth on Max Soliz Jr.'s RBI single to left to make it 2-1.
After a few innings with little offense, the Kingfish retook the lead in the sixth. With runners at second and third, Michael Perazza brought home the tying run with a groundout to second. Sebastian Mueller followed with an RBI single to right-center, scoring Robert Newland.
Wausau responded in the seventh as Max Galvin and Vance Sheahan walked in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs.
Nick Putnam tied the game back up in the bottom of the seventh with a single to left, plating Connor Meidroth.
Chaos occurred in the top of the eighth as batter's interference saved Wausau's go-ahead run from coming across. With runners at first and third with one out, Christian Smith-Johnson stole second base after a strikeout. Zach Justice's pickoff attempt at third went into left field, advancing the runner home. However, batter's interference on the throw to third ended the inning with no run allowed.
As the game went into extra-innings, Chris Rooney held the Woodchucks to no runs after stranding a runner at third. He finished with four strikeouts in three innings.
Kenosha took advantage in the bottom of the tenth as Michael Perazza walked off this game with an RBI single to center.
The Kingfish wrap up the 2024 regular season tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Chucks' Streak Comes to an End - Wausau Woodchucks
- Fifth Inning Dominos Hands Lakeshore to Loss in Tug-O-War Match - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Michael Perazza Walks off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Eliminate Honkers from Postseason Contention - Rochester Honkers
- Spitters Eliminated from Playoff Contention - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kalamazoo Growlers Claim Second Half Division Title, Securing Third Straight Playoff Berth - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Parker Dunshee Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Rockers Head to Wisconsin Rapids for Final Series of Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Path to the Playoffs: Huskies Clinching Scenario - Duluth Huskies
- For Huskies, Honkers, Everything Is on the Line in the Regular Season Finale - Duluth Huskies
- Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- 1: The Magic Number to a Growlers' Postseason Berth - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Win Second Straight Against Wisconsin Rapids, 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Wisdom's 2 HRs Not Enough in Chinooks' Extra Innings Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Sweep Series Against Royal Oak in Home Regular Season Finale - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Madison Mallards Win Instant Classic on Robinson Walk-off Hit - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kenosha Kingfish Stories
- Michael Perazza Walks off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4
- Eleven Unanswered Runs Lead to Green Bay Win Over Kingfish
- Kingfish Drop Third Game Straight in Green Bay
- Kenosha Eliminated from Playoffs After Droping Both Games in Wausau
- Kingfish Split Pit Spitters with 7-4 Win Thanks to Seven-Run Sixth Inning