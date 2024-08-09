Michael Perazza Walks off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish walk off the Wausau Woodchucks 5-4 at Historic Simmons Field.

After both teams went 1-2-3 in the first, the Kingfish were able to strike first in the second. With Sebastian Mueller on third and one out, Connor Meidroth drove him in with a groundout to short. Kenosha starter Brock Graf began the second inning by stranding runners at second and third base to give the Fish this opportunity.

The Woodchucks immediately answered with an RBI single by Samuel Fischer, scoring Jake Berkland. They would take the lead in the fourth on Max Soliz Jr.'s RBI single to left to make it 2-1.

After a few innings with little offense, the Kingfish retook the lead in the sixth. With runners at second and third, Michael Perazza brought home the tying run with a groundout to second. Sebastian Mueller followed with an RBI single to right-center, scoring Robert Newland.

Wausau responded in the seventh as Max Galvin and Vance Sheahan walked in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs.

Nick Putnam tied the game back up in the bottom of the seventh with a single to left, plating Connor Meidroth.

Chaos occurred in the top of the eighth as batter's interference saved Wausau's go-ahead run from coming across. With runners at first and third with one out, Christian Smith-Johnson stole second base after a strikeout. Zach Justice's pickoff attempt at third went into left field, advancing the runner home. However, batter's interference on the throw to third ended the inning with no run allowed.

As the game went into extra-innings, Chris Rooney held the Woodchucks to no runs after stranding a runner at third. He finished with four strikeouts in three innings.

Kenosha took advantage in the bottom of the tenth as Michael Perazza walked off this game with an RBI single to center.

The Kingfish wrap up the 2024 regular season tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

