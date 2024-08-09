Rockers Head to Wisconsin Rapids for Final Series of Season

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (18-14) will travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-16) for the final series of the season. Today is game one of a road series, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Green Bay comes into this game off a historic win against the Kenosha Kingfish (14-20).

Despite falling behind 6-4, the Rockers rallied with a big seven-run inning in which two previous records fell. Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit the team's 77th home run of the season, breaking the Northwoods League record for single season home runs in a season by one team. It was previously held by the 2017 Rochester Honkers.

Sam Miller (Columbia) also set a new individual franchise record for RBIs in a single season at 52. This record had stood for more than a decade, as the previous mark was set at 50 in 2013 by Bryant Burelson. These feats helped to push the Rockers in front to take a 11-6 lead over the Kingfish and held on to keep that score until the end.

Tonight, Nicholas Graham (Faulkner) will start on the mound for the Rockers. This will be his second start for Green Bay and his third appearance of the season. So far, he's thrown 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and a 10.38 ERA.

