Spitters Eliminated from Playoff Contention

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5-3.

Entering the ballgame, the Pit Spitters had no room for error, it was win and hope that Kokomo beat Kalamazoo to stay alive or get eliminated. The Pit Spitters offense was off to a great start in the top of the third inning. Brandon Chang led off with a single to left field. Trent Reed grounded into a fielder's choice that forced Chang off the bases and still kept one runner on. Camden Traficante hit a triple down the right field line scoring Reed to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense kept it rolling in the top of the fourth inning with a one out double hit by Ethan Belk. Chang walked which setup a scoring opportunity for Jt Sokolove. Sokolove hit a single to center field that cleared the bases to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman was on cruise control as he entered the bottom of the sixth inning with a shutout intact and nine strikeouts. Wakeman was able to get the first out quickly, and then things went downhill as the Battle Jacks offense came alive. Garrett Smith singled to left followed by back-to-back walks from Cody Hultink and Troy Stukenberg to load the bases. Wakeman was pulled from the game for closer Mason Hill. Sam Griffith walked to score the first run of the night for the Battle Jacks to cut down the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. Henry Henkel hit a single to left field that scored Hultink and Stukenberg to tie the game at 3-3. Garrett Swan hit a single to right field that scored Griffith to give the Battle Jacks a 4-3 lead. It was more of the same for the Battle Jacks in the top of the seventh as a single from Estrada and a walk from Smith put two runners on base. Hultink drove in Estrada to extend the Battle Jacks lead to 5-3.

The Pit Spitters drop to 21-15 in the second half of the season and to 38-33 overall, while the Battle Jacks improve to 13-22 in the second half and to 32-39 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman threw five and a third innings of three run ball where he allowed three hits and four walks while striking out nine. Mason Hill threw two and a two thirds inning where he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Pit Spitters play their final game of the 2024 season tomorrow against the Battle Jacks. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

