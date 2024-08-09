Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Parker Dunshee Debuts with the Braves

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Parker Dunshee made his Major League debut for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Dunshee is the 365th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Dunshee, who played collegiately at Wake Forest University, played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2014. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.

In 2014 with the Woodchucks, Dunshee appeared in 12 games and was 4-3 with a 5.24 ERA. He had 33 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.

Dunshee began his professional career in the Athletics organization. On April 24, 2023, he signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants organization. Dunshee elected free agency following the season and then on January 31, 2024, he signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Across seven minor league seasons Dunshee appeared in 166 games and was 32-31 with a 4.38 ERA. He struck out 611 batters in 589.2 innings and had five saves.

Prior to his callup to the Braves, Dunshee had started the season with the Mississippi Braves of the AA Southern League. After 11 games he was sent to the Gwinnett Stripers of the AAA International League. Over 27 games between the two clubs he was 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and had 66 strikeouts in 47.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Milwaukee Brewers, Dunshee entered the game in relief and went 2.1 innings allowing four hits and five runs while striking out three.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.