Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night
August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Thursday, August 8, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft as the Pitcher of the Night.
The new Northwoods League leader (81) in strikeouts and record-breaker for the most strikeouts in a single season by a Growler in franchise history, Kraft has now won two Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night this season.
Across five and two-thirds innings pitched, Kraft stranded eight runners, striking out eight and giving up just one earned run.
Final Line: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, 28 BF, 102 P
The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award three times in the last week and 10 times this season. Now with 18 since the beginning of 2023, the Growlers hold the most of any team in the Northwoods League.
Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):
August 8 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
August 6 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware
August 4 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst
June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel
May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas
With just a 2.38 ERA across the last 16 games, the Growlers now hold a Northwoods League second-best 4.16 ERA this season. K-Zoo also holds the lead league with the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, most shutouts, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League while being third in batting average against. The Growlers also stand in the top 10 in strikeouts, and innings pitched.
