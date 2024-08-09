Chucks' Streak Comes to an End
August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Kenosha, WI - The Chucks 5 game winning streak came to an end tonight, 4-5 in an extra inning nail biter against the Kenosha Kingfish.
Eli Frank (UW-Whitewater) was given the nod to start on the mound tonight for the first time this season. Frank went a full 6.0 innings-pitched, with 3 strikeouts and just 3 hits allowed. He was replaced by Garrett Lott (Bossier Parish Community College). Lott finished out the game, pitching 3.0 full innings with 5 strikeouts.
The Chucks found themselves down by a run early, but in the top of the 3rd, tied the game via a Samuel Fischer (FIU) RBI single. They then took the lead 2-1 after another RBI single, this time by Max Soliz Jr. In the top of the 4th, the Chucks once again tied and then retook the lead on 2 separate bases-loaded walks by Max Galvin (Miami) and Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate).
The defense was on fire tonight for the Chucks. Jake Berkland (Mankato) had another highlight reel play, a sliding stop and then a jumping throw to retire a runner at first.
The Chucks will stay overnight in Kenosha to play the last regular season game against the Kingfish, first pitch is at 6:35PM. The NWL playoffs begin on Sunday, August 11th. The Woodchucks will host a home game on either Sunday, or Monday, August 12th following the regular season final standings after the conclusion of tomorrow's games.
