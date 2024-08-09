Madison Mallards Win Instant Classic on Robinson Walk-off Hit

Madison, WI - With the score tied at 13 in the bottom of the eleventh inning, Shai Robinson (Illinois State) ended a thrilling game with a walk-off single to give the Madison Mallards (49-19) a dramatic 14-13 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-41) on Thursday night at Warner Park. With the win, the Mallards tied their single-season record of 49 wins.

Robinson got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, hitting his team-leading eighth home run of the season to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. However, Ty Wisdom (Kansas) homered in the second and the third innings to give the Chinooks a 5-3 lead.

That lead didn't last long however, as Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) cranked a two-run homer to cut the advantage to 5-4 in the third inning, and Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) tied the game at five with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.

The Chinooks took a 7-5 lead in the seventh inning, but Dickerson crushed another two-run home run to tie the game at seven. His two homer night put him in the team lead with long balls, passing Robinson's total of eight that he reached earlier in the night.

The Mallards entered the bottom of the ninth down 9-7, but rallied on offense. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) scored on a wild pitch to bring Madison within one, and Cal Fisher (Florida State) hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game 9-9.

After Lakeshore scored four runs in the top of the tenth inning, the Mallards were tasked with coming from behind once again. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) started the rally with an RBI double to make the score 13-10. Then Robinson blasted a 2-run double and scored on a Dickerson sacrifice fly to tie the game at 13.

Brock Adamson (Ellsworth Community College) pitched a 1-2-3 top of the eleventh inning, and Robinson returned to the plate in the home half to walk it off, giving the Mallards their 49th win of the season, which ties a single season franchise record.

Adamson earned the win with his fantastic effort in relief, his first win of the season. Isaiah Terrell (College of Lake County) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

With the win, the Mallards improve to 25-9 in the second half, and remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. Madison can clinch the second half championship with a victory on Friday night. The Chinooks fall to 11-22 in the second half with the loss, and sit in last place in the division.

The Mallards will play their final regular season home game of the season on Friday night at Warner Park, as they host the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

