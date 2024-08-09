Bold Breaks Another Record as Rockers Fall to Rafters
August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (18-15) lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-16) 8-6 at Witter Field. Despite the loss, Jake Bold (Princeton) broke the franchise record for most home runs by a player in a single season.
The Rafters jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through six innings. Green Bay managed to get their first run across in the seventh inning when Sam Miller (Columbia) singled to left field with the bases loaded, adding to his franchise-best RBI total. Lukas Torres (Wagner) also came across home plate on a wild pitch for the second score for the Rockers.
Later in the seventh, Jake Bold (Princeton) comes up to bat with the bases loaded and the Rockers down three. On a 3-1 count, Bold homered to dead center to give Green Bay the lead 6-5 and break the franchise record for individual home runs in a season. The grand slam was his 12th long ball of the season, and just the second time this season a Rocker hit a grand slam.
Despite the big rally in the seventh, Wisconsin Rapids responded in the bottom of the eighth to retake an 8-6 lead that would hold until the end.
Tomorrow, the team travels to Wisconsin Rapids for the final game of the season. Green Bay's most seasoned arm, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will take the mound for the finale. This will be his 12th start of the season. In 45 innings, he's struck out 34 batters and sits at a 6.40 ERA.
