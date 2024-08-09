1: The Magic Number to a Growlers' Postseason Berth

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Following Thursday night's Kalamazoo Growlers win and Traverse City Pit Spitters loss, the Growlers' magic number to the postseason has dropped down to just one.

In the final two days, with either a Kalamazoo win or a Travers City loss, the Growlers will clinch the Great Lakes East second-half championship and clinch its third-straight postseason berth.

No matter the outcome of the final two days, the team that clinches the second-half title will host a home playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 11 against the first-half champion Rockford Rivets. Time is still to be determined.

With three games remaining for K-Zoo and just two for Traverse City, K-Zoo can clinch the second-half championship as early as Friday holding the first tiebreaker of overall winning percentage.

Remaining Schedule (KZO)

Friday, Aug. 9 (5:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Friday, Aug. 9 (8:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Remaining Schedule (TVC)

Friday, Aug. 9 (6:35 p.m.) - Away @ Battle Creek

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) - Away @ Battle Creek

