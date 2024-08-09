Rox Win Seventh Straight Game with 12-2 Takedown of Willmar

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-25) pummeled the Willmar Stingers (43-26) by a 12-2 score on Friday, August 9th. The Rox have won seven consecutive games, including three straight against Willmar, and have a chance to secure home-field advantage for their best-of-three playoff series against Willmar with another win on Saturday.

The Rox offense immediately left Willmar in the dust on Friday, scoring five runs before making an out in the first inning. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) struck an RBI single, setting the table for a three-run home run to left by Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha). St. Cloud kept the pressure on in the second and third innings, as Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) rolled an RBI single and Easton Johnson (Nebraska Wesleyan University) hooked a run-scoring double to make it 8-0. Johnson's two-bagger marked his first hit and run batted in with the Rox.

The Rox resumed their offensive attack on the first pitch of the sixth inning, as Higdon teed off on his 11th home run of the season. Two additional runs scored in the seventh, as Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) made it 11-0 with an RBI single, extending his on-base streak to 42 games. The 12th and final run came home on a Jaylen Ziegler (University of Iowa) walk in the eighth inning. St. Cloud finished the night with 14 hits, as all nine Rox starting position players scored a run.

On the mound, Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota) allowed the Rox lead to balloon by starting with five shutout innings. The right-hander punched out seven while walking none and allowing only three hits to pick up the win. Out of the bullpen, Ty Bothwell (Indiana University), Ryan Rushing (Indiana University), and Johnson combined for 2 and 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, with Johnson's perfect ninth inning wrapping up the game.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Hemmesch!

The Rox will finish their four-game series against Willmar with Fan Appreciation Night at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th. Saturday's game, presented by Texas Roadhouse, will feature great prizes given away to fans throughout the night. On Sunday, the Rox will start the Northwoods League postseason with a best-of-three series against Willmar, with the winner advancing to the Great Plains Championship game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

