Kalamazoo Growlers Claim Second Half Division Title, Securing Third Straight Playoff Berth

August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - For the third straight season and fifth time in franchise history, the Kalamazoo Growlers (40-29, 22-12) have clinched a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Behind an 8-1 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Aug. 9, the Growlers secured the 2024 Great Lakes East Second-Half Subdivision title. Winning the second half for the second straight season, the Growlers will get the chance to play playoff baseball in front of its home crowd.

Kalamazoo will begin its #RoadtotheShip on Sunday, Aug. 11 in a best two-of-three series against the first-half champion Rockford Rivets. Game one will be played Sunday at Homer Stryker Field with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Both game two and an if-necessary game three will be played at Rivets Stadium in Rockford, Ill. on Monday, Aug. 12, and Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Tickets for Sunday's Great Lakes East Championship Series game at Homer Stryker are available at Growlersbaseball.com and THIS LINK. The Growlers will also offer an "All You Can Eat Reserved Box Seat" Promo on Sunday. Those interested can buy tickets online HERE.

With two games remaining in the regular season, K-Zoo's 41 wins are tied for the second most in a single season in franchise history.

For media members interested in covering Kalamazoo's playoff run, please fill out the Growlers Playoff Media Credential Form.

Postgame reactions from the Growlers' ninth-year manager Cody Piechocki and fifth-year starter Eamon Horwedel are available HERE.

All games of the 2024 Northwoods League Playoffs can be watched live on ESPN+ with a paid subscription. Each broadcast will start pregame coverage 5-10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

For any questions regarding tickets, please go to growlersbaseball.com or email tickets@growlersbaseball.com. For any questions regarding media requests or game day information, please email Jaden Taylor or text at 402-980-1520.

Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2024

