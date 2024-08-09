Huskies Eliminate Honkers from Postseason Contention
August 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers playoff hopes came to an end tonight with a 4-1 loss in Duluth.
Rochester fell behind early when the Huskies hit two RBI groundouts in the first. Matthew Lighthall started and tossed six solid innings despite picking up the loss.
Blaine French drove in the Honkers' only run of the game in the fourth with an RBI groundout. Reiss Calvin, who had doubled in the previous at bat, scored.
Bryce Liechty tossed two scoreless innings out of Rochester's bullpen, capping off a solid season.
With this loss, Duluth has clinched the Great Planes East second half crown. They will have one more against Rochester tomorrow.
