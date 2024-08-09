Fifth Inning Dominos Hands Lakeshore to Loss in Tug-O-War Match

Fond du Lac, WI - It's a farewell series in Fond du Lac on Friday and Saturday to cap off the 2024 Northwoods League season for both Lakeshore (11-23) and Fond du Lac (15-20). The Chinooks will face the Dock Spiders twelve total times come Saturday evening a matchup they trailed by two games coming into tonight's game (4-6).

After a tough August stretch dating back to a rainout on the first of the month against the Dock Spiders, Lakeshore looked to finish the season strong with the Fondy series.

It started the right way, and similar to most games since Griffin Cameron joined the Chinooks at the end of June. Cameron doubled to open the game up, and with two outs, stole third base with newcomer Ethan Brown up to bat. Brown, in his fourth game, added his seventh RBI giving an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when he singled to right field.

Fond du Lac responded immediately off right Zach Slome, who found himself in trouble when he couldn't close out the inning after retiring the first two batters he faced. Four straight hits (two doubles, two singles) brought home two runs to push the Dock Spiders ahead 2-1 at the end of the first.

A quiet second was followed with a bang to open the third by All-Star Dominic Kibler. There was nothing small about the fly ball he sent to right field, towering over the wall and brining the game back even, 2-2.

Runs were exchanged on both sides in the fourth as the game would stay knotted, this time at three a piece. Lakeshore's run came courtesy of some influence from Griffin Cameron who singled into right field pushing around Pederson. Fondy again scored with a two out double after Slome shut down eight straight Dock Spiders.

The tug-0-war match continued.

New additions Ethan Brown and Nash Rippen continued to impact the scoring as they have since first appearing for the Chinooks. Brown lead off the fifth with a single before swiping second base. Rippen grabbed his ninth RBI of the summer in his eleventh game flipping the score back in favor of Lakeshore, 4-3. Batter's interference on a strikeout would take away a stolen base from Rippen and end the inning in double play fashion.

However, the game was broken open in the bottom half by the Dock Spiders. A pair of errors and an extra swing after no pitch was ruled on a pop-up extended the inning beyond the three outs Lakeshore should have obtained. The Dock Spiders took advantage of the 'Nooks miscues and took the lead back in a big way. Dominic Kibler finally ended the inning securing a fly ball out in left field, but not before seven came across to put a six-run lead in oppositions favor. 10-4.

Hines, who replaced Slome in the fifth, finished his three innings of work not allowing an earned run to his name holding Fond du Lac to a pair of scoreless innings.

Kasten worked in the eighth and the Dock Spiders grabbed an extra piece of insurance, finalizing the score at 11-4, the largest lead of the game on either side in what seemed like it would end in a showdown.

In last chance fashion, the Chinooks dropped a pair of base hits putting runners on the corners with one away, but the Fond du Lac arms proved to be too much to overcome late in the game, striking out the final two batters and closing off game number 68 on the season.

An evenly matched offensive performance in terms of hits was made a lopsided scoreboard from the extra opportunities granted from the Chinooks defense in the fifth inning. Tomorrow, they look to play clean baseball and capitalize on game 69.

For the Chinooks 'Iron Men,' those who have been on the team since day one, it will be relief to know that Sunday is a day of relaxing, but then comes the realization that summer baseball is over and everyone returns to their college campuses.

Tomorrow evenings 6:35pm CST first pitch marks the last first of the season, and an end to a roller coaster ride for the Chinooks. However, there are so many great moments and memories to take away from the season with a few games being cut short from rainouts.

Head to Herr-Baker field, or checkout northwoodsleague.com for tomorrow's season finale.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

