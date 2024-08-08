Eleven Unanswered Runs Lead to Green Bay Win Over Kingfish

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall to the Green Bay Rockers 11-6.

Both teams threatened with early offense in the first inning but came up empty. Kenosha starter Eric Orloff stranded a pair with an inning-ending strikeout. Green Bay starter Nainoa Cardinez left a runner at third with a strikeout of his own.

The Fish capitalized in the second inning thanks to Gavin Taylor's RBI double to right-center field. After advancing to third, Connor Meidroth came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Kenosha added four runs to their lead in the third. With the bases loaded, Noah Lazuka reached on a soft infield single to second, scoring Tyler Bickers. After a strikeout for the second out, Connor Meidroth came through a two-RBI single to right. He would steal second base during the next at-bat which plated Lazuka after the throw went into center field.

Green Bay immediately responded with four runs of their own in the fourth. With two outs, the Rockers collected three straight hits to bring the lead down to three. This included a single by Mateo Matthews, a triple by Lane Allen, and a double by Blade Carver. Carver would come home for the fourth run on a Kenosha fielding error.

The Rockers continued their offensive success with an explosive seven-run sixth inning. After the first out was recorded, Mateo Matthews blasted a solo homer to right field for the first run. Makani Tanaka walked in the tying run after the bases were loaded. Sam Miller followed with a bases-clearing double to left-center field, making it 9-6. Jake Bold and Nick Harms each recorded an RBI single to cap off the sixth inning.

The Kingfish attempted to rally but left five runners on over the next three innings. Santino Pignotti-Wojtak minimized the damage by tossing three scoreless innings out of the pen for the Fish.

The Kingfish begin their final season series tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.