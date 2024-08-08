Spitters Drop Finale; Playoff Chances Weaken

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, 15-0.

The Rivets offense was able to land their first three hitters on base to kick off the bottom of the first. Cade Zalewski drew a walk with bases loaded that scored Tj Williams to give the Rivets a 1-0 lead. Daniel Contreras hit a sacrifice flyout that scored J.R. Nelson to make it 2-0. Mike Koszewski drew another walk that scored another run to push their lead to 3-0. Wyatt Morgan singled to center field that scored Bobby Atkinson to make it 4-0. Will Couchman hit a groundball to third base, but the ball went underneath the glove of Trent Reed that allowed Zalewski to score to make it 5-0. Williams grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Morgan to cap off the Rivets inning, to give them a lead of 6-0. In the bottom of the third inning Marquis Jackson and Williams walked. Jackson later scored on a base hit to center hit by Nelson to extend the Rivets lead to 7-0.

The Rivets loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning as the first three hitters reached base. Contreras scored the first run of the inning on a wild pitch thrown by Luke Walter to push the Rivets lead to 8-0. Williams hit a sacrifice flyout that scored Koszewski to make the Rivets lead even larger at 9-0. In the bottom of the fifth inning Atkinson led off with a single to right field. He later scored on a sacrifice popout hit by Contreras to make it 10-0. It was more of the same for the Rivets in the bottom of the sixth as they loaded the bases with the first three batters of the inning. Williams singled to left field that plated a run to push the Rivets lead to 11-0. Both Nelson and Atkinson hit productive ground outs that scored two runs to make it 13-0. Contreras capped off the inning with a double to left field that scored two runs and extended their lead to 15-0.

The Pit Spitters drop to 21-14 in the second half of the season and to 38-32 overall, while the Rivets improve to 19-15 in the second half and to 45-25 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Brown threw two thirds of an inning where he allowed six runs on two hits and four walks. James Geshel threw two and a third innings where he allowed a run on two walks and a hit. Luke Walter threw two innings and two thirds' innings where he allowed seven runs on four hits and eight walks. Jake Ickes threw an inning and a third where he allowed just one hit. Brandon Chang threw an inning of scoreless relief.

