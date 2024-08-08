Rockers Victorious In Record Breaking Evening Against Kenosha

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (18-14) defeated the Kenosha Kingfish (14-20) 11-6 in a historic night that saw records fall left and right. Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit the team's 77th home run, breaking the Northwoods League record for most team home runs in a single season. Sam Miller (Columbia) also broke a record when he surpassed 50 RBIs on the season, besting the previous franchise record for RBIs in a season which was established in 2013.

Green Bay started the game behind. Kenosha scored six runs in the first three innings to lead 6-0. The Rockers fought back to get their first four scores across in the fourth to draw within two. Then in the sixth, Mateo Matthews (Wagner) added another run when he homered for the seventh time this season. It was also the 77th home run of the season for the squad, a new Northwoods League record for home runs in a single season. The previous record was set in 2017 by the Rochester Honkers when they hit 76.

Later in the inning, Sam Miller (Columbia) came up to bat with the bases loaded when he hit a bases clearing double. This brings his season total to 52 RBIs, setting a new franchise record for RBIs in a season. The previous mark had stood for more than a decade. Bryant Burelson had the previous mark at 50, which was set in 2013.

Both records were broken in a seven-run sixth inning that put the Rockers up 11-6 on the Kingfish. This score held until the end of the game, with Green Bay coming out victorious.

Tomorrow, the team travels to Wisconsin Rapids for game one of the final series of the season. Nicholas Graham (Faulkner) will make his second start of the season for the team. He's thrown 4.1 innings so far, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters.

