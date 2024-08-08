Huskies Implode in the 9th as the Split with Waterloo

It was a pitcher's duel through the first four innings. Jakob Schulz was dealing until he was pulled after the 4th but he was excellent, throwing 6 strikeouts 5 of which were looking. Evan Morrison for Waterloo was quite the opposite stats-wise. He pitched through 6 innings for the Bucks but only tossed 2 strikeouts.

Isaac Rohde came in as relief for Schulz, and Daniel Bentivegna got the 5th inning going with a lead-off single, however, Cade Labruyere bounced into a fielder's choice the following at bat. Cole Smith singled the next batter, and Lucas Moore would ground into another fielder's choice. Marcus Heushon with 2 outs came through for the Bucks with a bases-clearing single.

After the lead-off batter for the Huskies lined out, Nolan Barry and Jake Downing hit back-to-back singles. After another out was dealt, Elijah Fairchild slapped a double that brought home Barry and Downing.

After a stalemate by both offenses in the 6th, the Bucks offense got going. Once again it was Bentivegna who kickstarted the offense with a lead-off double. Labruyere was hit by a pitch the next at-bat. Cole Smith hammered it into right-center and it was good enough for a bases-clearing triple. The Bucks made another push in the 7th but Matthew Bergan shut that down.

Tyler Palmer had a one-out walk for the Huskies, and Fairchild was unable to reach so it was a two-out rally by the Huskies in the 7th. Cardell Thibodeaux hit a single as it shifted back to the top of the order. Josh Duarte was able to find a gap and he was able to clear the bases with a triple of his own. Sutherland followed up Duarte's triple with a triple of his own tying the game up 5-5.

Bergan was dominant in the 8th facing the minimum and striking out the first two batters.

Joe Vos started the 8th off with a single. Barry was able to reach off of a throwing error and just like that the Huskies had runners on first and second with no one out. Downing stepped up to the plate and was squared to bunt despite the infield crashing in as soon as the pitch was thrown. Downing laid a perfect bunt to load the bases for Fairchild. Elijah was able to one-up himself from what he did back in the 5th, with a bases-clearing triple to give the Huskies all of the momentum into the 9th.

Ethan Cole was sent in to get the save for the Huskies and he had to go against the top of the order in a big spot. Labruyere with an 0-2 count against him was ready for the 90 MPH heater and hit a single to start the rally. Moore was able to reach on an infield hit and a throwing error which cost the Huskies a run. Heushon was the final batter Cole would face after he had an RBI single to cut the lead to just 1. Tyler Gray came to relieve Cole and he would walk the next 3 batters. He was able to get a strikeout mixed in but he walked the next batter in Bentivegna. The Bucks would bat around and some as Lambruyere reached on an error and another walk was dealt. Marcus Pointer had to go to his bullpen to get the final out. Matt Juza was the one who induced the final out to end the implosion of a 9th inning for the Huskies as they watched their 3-run lead get completely flipped around.

Marcus Champagne came into the 9th to try and earn the save and he faced the minimum and slammed the door shut finishing off the gut-wrenching win in Duluth.

