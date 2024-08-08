Kingfish Drop Third Game Straight in Green Bay

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have now dropped three straight games against teams from the Great Lakes west after falling 3-0 to the Green Bay Rockers.

Kenosha tailed only four hits in the game entirety with Connor Meidroth recording half of them. Meidroth was the only Kingfish to have a multi-hit game.

Green Bay held a 1-0 lead up until the 8th inning where the Kingfish bullpen faltered allowing two to score giving Green Bay a 3-0 lead.

The game would stay at that mark as Kenosha picked up their 39th loss of the year. They will face Green Bay on August 8th at 6.35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.