An Emotional Night - Chucks Win Final Regular Season Home Game

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Chucks played the Mud Puppies for a second straight night as they completed the series sweep in their first ever with the Mud Puppies with 10-6 victory. The Chucks finished the season 25-11 at home in the regular season, and tonight's win was their 5th straight.

The Chucks got out to a rocky start after starter Jonathon Amonica (Keiser U) let up five runs in his first two innings of work. He was pulled for reliver Bryce Carter (Eastern FL St.) who recorded a strikeout in the 2nd to escape the inning. Chucks trailed 0-5 after two.

The Chucks finally chipped away with three runs in the third inning. The scoring started with two outs as Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota) singled and was batted home. It was then back-to-back walks followed by Eli Frank (UW-Whitewater) finding his first hit along with two RBIs. Chucks trailed 3-5.

In the 4th, the Chucks scratched four more across on two walks and three hits. Sam Fischer (FIU) singled to bring home Val Cerna Jr. (CMU), Max Galvin batted home Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) and Bryce Hubbard (Oregon St.) batted home Fischer. Chucks led for the first time on the night.

The Chucks made it three consecutive innings with a run as Cerna Jr. came around to score again in the 5th. The Chucks arms kept the Mud Puppies scoreless through the 5th, 6th, and 7th inning to lead it 8-6 heading to the 8th.

Seth Clausen (U of Minnesota) came in to pitch the 8th inning. He Faced three batters and found a strikeout. In the bottom half, the Chucks added two key insurance runs. Berkland scored for the third time, and Galvin found his 69th RBI and second on the night. Frank also picked up another RBI with a double and the Chucks led 10-6.

Seth Clausen pitched the 9th and struck out the side. He retired six straight in his outing and finished with another save. Carter picked up the win and the Chucks finished their regular season play at home with a win. The attendance number was 1,790.

The Chucks will play their final two games of the regular season in Kenosha against the Kingfish. Both games start at 6:35 PM, and this series will determine who hosts games two and three of the first playoff series. It's Wausau vs Madison, so stay tuned on Chucks news on social media to find out when the Chucks will host a playoff game!

