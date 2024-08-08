The Larks Shake off Recent Road Trip and Secure Victory Over Mankato at Home

(Bismarck, ND) - A four-game road stretch proved to be a rebirth in the Larks organization. The Larks touched back down on their home turf tonight and exploded on all fronts in an 8-4 win over the Mankato Moondogs.

After several key players departed after Bismarck's big win against Rochester on July 31st, the last few games of August were up for grabs. And it is safe to say that the new faces and those who stayed have created an extraordinary environment.

Luke Zimmer (University of Jamestown) led the charge on the mound for the black and gold. The Velva, North Dakota native holds a 5.07 ERA with 45 Ks and 28 ER in 49.2 innings pitched-and looked to uphold his formidable line again.

The 6'4 right-handed pitcher (RHP) pushed Bismarck to the top early on-holding the Moondogs scoreless up until the fifth inning. Zimmer struck out four batters and only allowed two runs off seven hits. Ironically, his relief pitcher in the fifth was fellow Jimmie teammate Connor Nipp (University of Jamestown).

In Nipp's first appearance, the rising senior pitched 1.2 innings and followed in Zimmer's footsteps in keeping Mankato at bay. With only one hit and two walks, the 6'4 RHP struck out five batters.

The final pitching change brought Jason Hughes (Immaculata University) to the mound in the eighth inning. Faced with a desperate Mankato lineup-who had just been knocked out of the playoff run by St. Cloud-the Pennsylvania native followed suit with his staff.

Hughes-in two innings-quickly struck out five batters and only gave up one hit. His efforts prevented a Moondogs comeback and solidified the strength of Bismarck's bullpen once again.

In the batter's box, it was a night of big plays and celebration. Right fielder Delshaun Lanier (University of California San Diego) scored an unearned run at the bottom of the first off a butchered throw to third base.

The third inning came with four runs. Lanier scored again off shortstop Parker Winghart's (Martin Luther College) single toward the mound. Center fielder Sam Gates (George Washington University) followed thanks to an error on Mankato's shortstop Cooper Neville and Ethan Thomas (University of Utah) and Winghart scored on an unearned run.

Fast forward to the seventh, Mankato had closed the gap significantly 5-4.

Left fielder Sydney Ward (University of New Mexico) stepped to the plate with a cheering squad behind him. His mother, Evangeline, was in the stands and had just sung "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the stretch. With her support behind him, Ward swung on his first pitch and sent it over the left field gate-an incredible home run to give Bismarck more momentum.

Thomas and Winghart would add two more tallies to the score to give Bismarck the win.

Zimmer finished the night as the winning pitcher (5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 Ks, 5.07 ERA) and Ward secured a .357 AVG off three at-bats (1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI).

The Larks will play the second game of their last homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Tomorrow marks "Holy Cows Night," presented by the North Dakota Beef Commission to honor all of the hard-working farmers and ranchers who provide us with food on our tables. Secure your tickets at larkstickets.com.

