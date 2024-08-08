Loggers Fall to Honkers 11-5

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers were defeated by the Rochester Honkers 11-5 at Copeland Park in front of 2,323 fans.

Logger starter Nik Copenhaver (Vanderbilt) pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three.

Honkers starter Josiah Granado (Cabrillo) delivered a solid performance, going 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, and striking out three.

The Honkers took an early lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from Reiss Calvin (Cal Santa Barbara).

The Loggers quickly responded in the bottom of the first when Mitch Wood (Iowa) hit an RBI double, leveling the score.

Rochester regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Andrew Cain (Arizona) scored on an error by Logger center fielder RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt), making it 2-1.

La Crosse tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth, as Hamilton extended his hit streak to 13 games with a two-out double. He was later driven in by Case Sanderson (Nebraska).

The Honkers pulled ahead in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run from Blaine French (Central Arkansas), bringing the score to 4-2.

They expanded their lead in the seventh inning, adding five runs on a Grant Macarthur (San Joaquin Delta) RBI single, a wild pitch that allowed French to score, and a three-RBI triple by Joe Sperry (USC Lancaster), making it a 9-2 ballgame.

The Loggers added a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI walk by Zach Wadas (TCU), but Rochester extended their lead again in the top of the eighth when French drove in Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) for a 10-3 advantage.

RJ Hamilton provided a spark for La Crosse with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, narrowing the gap to 10-5.

Rochester added one final run in the top of the ninth on an RBI walk by Schoenfeld, bringing the final score to 11-5.

With this loss, the Loggers fall to 32-36 on the season, while the Honkers improve to 28-29.

The Loggers will be back in action at home tomorrow to face the Minnesota Mud Puppies, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

