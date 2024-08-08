Rockers Look to Sweep Penultimate Series of the Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (17-14) will travel to face the Kenosha Kingfish (14-19) for the penultimate series of the season. Today is game two of a home-and-home series, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The Rockers won the first matchup of the series in the 2024 home finale.

Green Bay struck first, Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) hitting a double in the bottom of the third. Sam Miller (Columbia) brought Mansfield in to score on an RBI single, making it a 1-0 game in favor of the Rockers. Miller came back in the bottom of the eighth with another runner on base and hit his ninth home run of the season, to make the score 3-0.

Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) threw the longest stint of any Rocker pitcher so far this season. He went seven scoreless innings while picking up five strikeouts and only allowed three hits. Connor Nolen (Carroll University) came in to close out the game to help pick up the third shutout of the season for Green Bay, holding the score at 3-0 until the end.

Tonight, Nainoa Cardinez (Hawai'i) will start on the mound for the Rockers. This will be his first start for Green Bay and his 16th appearance of the season. So far, he's thrown 25.2 innings with 19 strikeouts and a 6.66 ERA.

Eric Orloff (Arizona) will make his sixth start of the season for Kenosha. Through 23.2 innings of work, Orloff has struck out 25 batters and allowed just 14 earned runs.

The Rockers will finish their season on the road with a two-game series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-15) at Witter Field. First pitch for tomorrow's game is slated for 6:35 p.m.

