Rox Secure Second-Half Championship with 7-6 Win in Willmar

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (42-25) defeated the Willmar Stingers (43-25) by a 7-6 score on Thursday, August 8th. With the win, the Rox captured the Great Plains West second-half championship. They can clinch home-field advantage for the first two rounds of the Northwoods League postseason with two more wins against Willmar on Friday and Saturday.

The Rox, all nine of whose starters reached base in Thursday's win, struck first immediately. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) doubled with two outs in the first inning, coming in to score on a Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha) single. They would add another run in the third, tying the game at two on a Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) single. RJ Stinson (William Carey University), who walked four times in the game, doubled ahead of Higdon and scored the run.

After the departure of starting pitcher Hunter Day (Missouri State University), who turned in four strong innings in his final regular season start, the Rox took the lead in the game's second half. Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) pulled a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth innings, moving St. Cloud into a 4-3 advantage. That lead stretched to 6-3 in the seventh, as a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) RBI single highlighted the two-run frame. Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) plated the seventh and final Rox run in the eighth.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud's middle three relievers kept the lead well intact down the stretch. Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas), Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University), and Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) each dealt a scoreless inning. Jaenke's eighth inning displayed complete domination, as the right-hander punched out all three hitters he faced.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is RJ Stinson!

The Rox will continue their four-game series with home games against Willmar on Friday and Saturday. They will be back home for Friday's 7:05 p.m. game, which will feature Friday Night Fireworks presented by Capital One. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest will double as Fan Appreciation Night presented by Texas Roadhouse. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

