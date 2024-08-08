Growlers Look for Home Postseason Game on August 11th

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Just three days remain in the Northwoods League regular season, and the postseason fight is alive and well in the Great Lakes East.

Looking for the second and final spot in the Great Lakes East Championship series, the Kalamazoo Growlers (39-29, 21-12) and Traverse City Pit Spitters (38-31, 21-13) sit just a half a game apart in the second half standings.

Kalamazoo is looking for its third straight postseason birth and fifth appearance in franchise history while the Pit Spitters have made the playoffs all four years they have been in the league.

No matter the outcome of the final three days, the team that clinches the second-half title will host a home playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 11 against the first-half champion Rockford Rivets. Times still to be determined.

The Growler's magic number is down to three. With four games remaining for K-Zoo and just three for Traverse City, K-Zoo can clinch the second-half championship as early as Friday holding the first tiebreaker of overall winning percentage.

Remaining Schedule (KZO)

Thursday, Aug. 8 (6:35 p.m.) - Home vs Royal Oak

Friday, Aug. 9 (4:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Friday, Aug. 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) - Away @ Kokomo

Remaining Schedule (TVC)

Thursday, Aug. 8 (7:35 p.m.) - Away @ Rockford

Friday, Aug. 9 (6:35 p.m.) - Away @ Battle Creek

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) - Away @ Battle Creek

Make sure to stay tuned to the Growlers' social media pages for continuous updates on K-Zoo's postseason push.

