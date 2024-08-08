Growlers Win, 17-10, in Barnburner at Royal Oak

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In the third-largest combined scoring affair of the season, the Kalamazoo Growlers (39-29, 21-12) pulled out a 17-10 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (34-35, 16-18).

Uncharacteristically, Kalamazoo fell behind early by a rough start from left-handed pitcher Andrew Jergins. Royal Oak batted all nine in the opening frame, scoring four runs after three straight base hits, three walks, and a sac fly.

Down in an early hole, K-Zoo worked to claw back with a run in each of the second through the fourth frame with Korbin Griffin launching his third home run this season to lead the fourth. After a scoreless second against Chase Cummins in the second, the Leprechauns forced Cummins out of the game after an RBI double by Ryan Kruse in the third and a pair of RBI singles by Oliver Service and Jayden Lopez in the fourth.

Back down by four, Kalamazoo blew the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. Batting 11, Growlers designated hitter Kevin Krill not only would start the rally on a leadoff double to the wall but ended the onslaught with an exclamation point behind a two-run single into left. Eight of the first nine batters would reach with the only exception being a sac bunt by Travis Ilitch.

Down three, the Leprechauns answered back in the bottom of the frame against Growlers right-hander August Richie. After a pair of quick outs, a walk followed by back-to-back RBI knocks brought Royal Oak back within a run.

That's the closest the game would be the rest of the way as K-Zoo got its own three-pot in the sixth. After a two-out double by Travis Ilitch, RBI singles by Lawson Knight and Brodey Acres extended the K-Zoo lead to four.

After giving up a run, the Growlers put together another three-run frame in the eighth. A hustle double from Travis Ilitch on a flair into center would begin the rally. Lawson Knight would reach on an error before Brodey Acres would lay down a squeeze bunt to bring home Ilitch before a Savi Delgado single brought home Knight. Delgado would score three batters later on a wild pitch to go up by six.

Ilitch would cap off his night in a big way with his first home run of the season in the ninth. A shot over the right-field wall marked his third three-hit night this season. Bryce Brassfield, in his first appearance since July 2nd, was flawless, striking out three in two innings of scoreless work to clinch the K-Zoo win.

Royal Oak is officially eliminated from postseason contention with the loss as Kalamazoo's magic number falls to three. The two will match up for one final time on Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET.

