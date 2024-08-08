St. Cloud Rox Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - Exciting Rox playoff baseball is back! St. Cloud Rox playoff tickets are on sale now! The first home playoff game will be Sunday, August 11th at 4:05 PM or Monday, August 12th at 6:35PM. (Based on final seedings with the regular season records)

Purchase tickets or call 320-240-9798

To learn more visit www.stcloudrox.com

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.