St. Cloud Rox Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now
August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Exciting Rox playoff baseball is back! St. Cloud Rox playoff tickets are on sale now! The first home playoff game will be Sunday, August 11th at 4:05 PM or Monday, August 12th at 6:35PM. (Based on final seedings with the regular season records)
Purchase tickets or call 320-240-9798
To learn more visit www.stcloudrox.com
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
