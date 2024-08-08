Rafters Drop Midweek Clash with Dock Spiders on Account of Two Big Innings

August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Jorge De Goti in action

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Returning Rafter Jorge De Goti got the Witter Field crowd on their feet early Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the home faithful, they didn't have much to cheer about the rest of the night.

De Goti's first-inning solo blast was his third of the season. The long ball for De Goti was his first at Witter Field in almost two full seasons with the team.

Fond du Lac got on the board with a three spot in the third inning. Catcher Aidan Jolley highlighted the frame with a solo homer, his sixth of the season. The Dock Spiders added four more an inning later on a two-out Grand Slam from their shortstop, Drew Barragan.

Wisconsin Rapids scored the game's final run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Walker Buchanan.

Austin Kutz got the start and victory for Fond du Lac on the hill. The right-hander went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Kutz struck out three and walked two on 84 pitches.

Brandon Scott opposed Kutz on the mound for the Rafters and was tabbed with the loss. The Adrian, MI native went four frames and allowed all seven Dock Spider runs on 10 hits. Scott walked one and punched out three on 70 pitches.

The 7-2 defeat marks the fourth time the Rafters have lost to the Dock Spiders this season, with three of those losses coming at home.

The two teams will battle it out one final time this season on Thursday night from Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac. It will be a 6:35 first pitch on the campus of Marian University and it will serve as the Rafters' final road game of the 2024 season. Wisconsin Rapids began their 2024 campaign in Fond du Lac on May 27. Andy Jachim will have the call of tomorrow's game on 97.5 FM/1320 AM - WFHR.

