Rafters Outlast Madison in 3-1 Win

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - As the old adage goes, when you put the ball in play, good things happen.

And Kyler McIntosh did exactly that in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Madison Mallards, bringing home two runs with a ground ball to third base. With a full count and the game tied at one, McIntosh executed when the Rafters needed him the most.

"He's just a gamer, he's been a tough player all summer," said Rafters hitting coach Chris Willsey after the game. "I'm very fortunate that I got to see that kid in high school as well, he's a competitor and gets after it."

The ballgame was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Aidan Teel broke the deadlock with a two-out line drive single that scored McIntosh.

Maddox Thornton got the start for Wisconsin Rapids and was stellar, spinning six scoreless frames with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. He was mixing pitches well, dominated the strike zone, and consistently kept the Mallards hitters off guard.

"Just getting ahead... putting hitters in uncomfortable positions and making them get themselves out," said Thornton. "Changing eye levels and speed... making it tough as a hitter."

This was Thornton's final start as a Rafter, and he finished his WR career with a 2.44 ERA in 44.1 Innings. Throughout the season, he was one of the most consistent arms for the team, both starting and out of the bullpen.

"Command has been a really big thing, off speed command, throwing off speed behind counts and getting ahead in counts," said Thornton about what he's been able to develop this summer. "Everybody I've met out here, the town and the fans, it's a really great memory and I'll have it forever."

JC Dermody was brought out for the seventh inning and immediately ran into trouble, putting runners on the corners with no one out. He was able to dance out of danger however, picking off a runner at first, striking out Cal Fisher, and inducing an inning-ending flyout.

He wasn't so lucky in the eighth however, as he allowed the game-tying run to score on an RBI fielder's choice hit by Jake Schaffner. It was hit with runners on the corners with one out, and first baseman Landon Gaz hesitated for a split second after fielding the ball which allowed Jacob Schroeder to score from third.

But Dermody would escape the jam and then set down the Mallards in order in the ninth to secure the victory. It was their 14th victory of the second half, and they now stand four games back of Wausau with 12 contests left in the regular season. With a home-and-home set against the Woodchucks coming this week, the Rafters still have a shot to make a postseason push.

"It's going to be a tough atmosphere up there, it always is, and it's even going to be tougher here. So just be ready to go and let's get after it," said Willsey.

Overall, the flashes that we have seen from the Rafters proves that they could have what it takes to be a playoff team. But the consistency issues over the past week have dogged them so that the margin for error is at zero.

First pitch for Wednesday's game in Wausau is scheduled for 6:35, and Andy Jachim will be life on WHFR 97.5 FM, 1320 AM with the call.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.