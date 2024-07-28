Kingfish Extend Winning Streak to Three with 10-4 Win

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish extend their winning streak to three with a 10-4 win against the Rockford Rivets.

The offense got off to a hot start for the Fish. Four consecutive singles led to two early runs. Will Plattner and Brandon Nigh each drove in one. Plattner ended up coming home on a throwing error by Rockford starter Tresdon Rybarczyk to second base.

The Rivets immediately responded in the second inning after Ivan Dahlberg launched a solo home run to right field for his first hit of the season. AJ Taylor later came home on a Kenosha throwing error, making it 3-2.

Kenosha's Sebastian Mueller got one run back in the third with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Michael Perazza.

Another insurance run came home for the Fish when Hunter Daymond advanced on a passed ball. Rockford answered with Wyatt Morgan's sacrifice fly, scoring Tommy Townsend.

Both teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning. Townsend drove in a run with a single to right for Rockford. Kenosha responded with Robert Newland's sacrifice fly and Justin Hausser's RBI groundout.

The Fish put this game away with a three-run seventh inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Connor Meidroth plated a pair with a single to right. Sebastian Mueller scored the third run on a throwing error by Tommy Townsend.

Brock Graf shut this game down for Kenosha by retiring six of the final seven batters, including three strikeouts.

The Kingfish travel to Madison on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CT after a scheduled off-day tomorrow. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

