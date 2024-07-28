Kingfish Tally Second Straight 5-3 Win over Rivets

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish have now won 7 out of their last 10 ballgames after defeating the Rockford Rivets 5-3. The Kingfish now stand only four games out of first place - held in a tie from the Growlers and Rivets.

Kenosha continued the offensive success with 11 hits, scoring 4 runs in the first three innings of the game. For the third straight day every Kenosha starter except two recorded a hit.

Christopher Schuchart recorded three hits with two other 'Fish having multi-hit days.

These teams will face off once again in Kenosha Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

