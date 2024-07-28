Rockers Head West for Final Matchup with the Woodchucks this Summer

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem(Green Bay Rockers)

Wausau, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (11-10) visit the Wausau Woodchucks (17-5) at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon. Wausau took care of business against Green Bay 6-1 yesterday at Capital Credit Union Park to take a 2-1 lead in the four-game set between the teams. After today's contest, the Rockers have an off-day before returning home for a date with the Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Despite scoring just once against Wausau yesterday, the Rockers actually out-hit the Woodchucks 7-5. The most impactful of those hits for Green Bay was a solo-homer from Lane Allen (Blinn College), who now has five long-balls on the summer. Six different Rockers have at least five dingers this season, which is a big reason why the team is third league-wide in home runs.

On the defensive side, Green Bay's pitching staff was quite productive on Saturday. Even though they only manufactured six strikeouts, the Rockers pitchers held the Woodchucks' two-through-seven hitters to one knock on the day. Not only does Wausau have the third-most hits in the league, but the part of the order that Green Bay neutralized consists of three all-stars.

The Rockers will aim to have a similarly successful day on the mound this afternoon, and look to Landon Victorian to lead the way. Through his first three starts, the high school senior has tossed nearly 10 innings - only allowing four hits in that time. Victorian also has yet to cede a run as a Rocker, in large part due to his 13 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Wausau is set to start Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist) today on the bump. The right-hander has made two starts this season, throwing for 11.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. Escobar has allowed seven runs in that stretch on 12 hits.

Following today's result, Green Bay gets a rest-day and then heads back home for a game against Lakeshore at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Gates for that duel open at 5:30 p.m. and that's also when The Third Wheels will start performing live music through the end of the third inning. All tickets in the main seating bowl for the game will be two-for-one as a part of 2-for-1 Tuesday's presented by Toppers Pizza

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.