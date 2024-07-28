Express Walk It Off, Extend Win Streak to 4

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express fell behind early but did not waiver, as they mounted a five run comeback en route to a 12-10 walkoff win, completing a sweep of the visiting Waterloo Bucks.

The Express got an early jump in the afternoon matinee, as they took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) three run moonshot deep onto the Carson Park football field. It would be all Waterloo for the next two innings, as a Christian Smith (Illinois) hit a two run monster shot to lead an eight run streak for the Bucks that would see them take a five run lead. The Express hung around, chipping away at their deficit, and eventually jumping ahead 10-9 in a monster bottom of the seventh inning. Once again, Ethan Farris (Texas State) continued his incredible hitting streak with a two-run blast to deep left field which helped the Express jump in front by a score of 10-9.

Waterloo would not go away quietly, as they pushed a run across in the top of the ninth inning on a passed ball that would tie the game and send us into extra innings. The Bucks would grab the lead in the top of the 10th, scoring their ghost runner to take an 11-10 lead. It would all be for not, as Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning on a wild pitch to secure the Express victory. This win now extends Eau Claire's win streak to four games, the longest of the season.

Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) picked up the win (1-0), pitching two full innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out a pair of batters. Jack Scrofano (Santa Ana) took the loss (2-2) for Waterloo, after allowing two earned runs and throwing 0.2 innings in todays game.

The Trains have an off day tomorrow, but pick up action on Tuesday in Lacrosse for a three game set. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Copeland Park.

