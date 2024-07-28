Express Walk It Off, Extend Win Streak to 4
July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express fell behind early but did not waiver, as they mounted a five run comeback en route to a 12-10 walkoff win, completing a sweep of the visiting Waterloo Bucks.
The Express got an early jump in the afternoon matinee, as they took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) three run moonshot deep onto the Carson Park football field. It would be all Waterloo for the next two innings, as a Christian Smith (Illinois) hit a two run monster shot to lead an eight run streak for the Bucks that would see them take a five run lead. The Express hung around, chipping away at their deficit, and eventually jumping ahead 10-9 in a monster bottom of the seventh inning. Once again, Ethan Farris (Texas State) continued his incredible hitting streak with a two-run blast to deep left field which helped the Express jump in front by a score of 10-9.
Waterloo would not go away quietly, as they pushed a run across in the top of the ninth inning on a passed ball that would tie the game and send us into extra innings. The Bucks would grab the lead in the top of the 10th, scoring their ghost runner to take an 11-10 lead. It would all be for not, as Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning on a wild pitch to secure the Express victory. This win now extends Eau Claire's win streak to four games, the longest of the season.
Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) picked up the win (1-0), pitching two full innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out a pair of batters. Jack Scrofano (Santa Ana) took the loss (2-2) for Waterloo, after allowing two earned runs and throwing 0.2 innings in todays game.
The Trains have an off day tomorrow, but pick up action on Tuesday in Lacrosse for a three game set. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Copeland Park.
https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/update/4565/statistics/stats/home/batting/game
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024
- Stingers Complete Sweep Against Badlands - Willmar Stingers
- Pitching Shines, Rochester Wins 2-1 - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Road Trip to Duluth, 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Outlast Madison in 3-1 Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Not Even a Rain-Delay Could Slow Down the Huskies: Elvis' Three Run Home Run the Difference - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Fall Short in Close Game Against Wisconsin Rapids - Madison Mallards
- Express Walk It Off, Extend Win Streak to 4 - Eau Claire Express
- Rivets Fall to Kingfish in Tough Away Game - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Powers Past Kokomo in 12-5 Triumph - Lakeshore Chinooks
- July 28th Rox Game against Thunder Bay Canceled - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Take Down the Woodchucks, Secure Series Split - Green Bay Rockers
- Chucks Finish Season Series with Rockers, 8-11 Defeat - Wausau Woodchucks
- Larks Can't Hold Off Moondogs Lineup - Bismarck Larks
- Kingfish Extend Winning Streak to Three with 10-4 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- MoonDogs Sweep the Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Loggers Drop Game 1 against Rochester - La Crosse Loggers
- Kingfish Tally Second Straight 5-3 Win over Rivets - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Head West for Final Matchup with the Woodchucks this Summer - Green Bay Rockers
- Back-to-Back: Eamon Horwedel Wins the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night After Complete Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.