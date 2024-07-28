Back-to-Back: Eamon Horwedel Wins the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night After Complete Game
July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, July 27, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers right-handed pitcher Eamon Horwedel as the Pitcher of the Night.
For the fourth time in the last five games, a K-Zoo starter finished with the best performance in the Northwoods League helping secure the Growlers back-to-back Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night for the second time this season.
With the win, Horwedel broke a 25-year Northwoods League record for the most wins in a career. Securing his 21st, Horwedel passed 1997-99 Waterloo Buck Jim Magrane who won 20.
Final Line: 9 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 34 BF, 104 P
The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award eight times this season and 15 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.
Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):
July 27 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel
July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst
June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel
May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas
With the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, most shutouts, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League, K-Zoo now holds the third-best ERA at 4.21. The Growlers also stand in the top 10 in strikeouts, batting average against, and innings pitched.
