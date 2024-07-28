Back-to-Back: Eamon Horwedel Wins the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night After Complete Game

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, July 27, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers right-handed pitcher Eamon Horwedel as the Pitcher of the Night.

For the fourth time in the last five games, a K-Zoo starter finished with the best performance in the Northwoods League helping secure the Growlers back-to-back Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night for the second time this season.

With the win, Horwedel broke a 25-year Northwoods League record for the most wins in a career. Securing his 21st, Horwedel passed 1997-99 Waterloo Buck Jim Magrane who won 20.

Final Line: 9 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 34 BF, 104 P

The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award eight times this season and 15 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):

July 27 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst

June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas

With the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, most shutouts, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League, K-Zoo now holds the third-best ERA at 4.21. The Growlers also stand in the top 10 in strikeouts, batting average against, and innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

Back-to-Back: Eamon Horwedel Wins the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night After Complete Game - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.