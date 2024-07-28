July 28th Rox Game against Thunder Bay Canceled

ST. CLOUD, MN - The game between the St. Cloud Rox (36-21) and the Thunder Bay Border Cats (30-27) on Sunday, July 28th has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions. Due to the two teams having no remaining matchups on the schedule, the game will not be rescheduled. Fans who had tickets to Sunday's canceled game can use their tickets for any future 2024 Rox regular-season home game, based on availability.

At the time of the cancellation, the Border Cats led by a 3-1 score in the bottom of the second inning. The Rox had loaded the bases with nobody out after a single from Braden Calise started the St. Cloud scoring.

Up next, the Rox will begin a four-game road trip to face the Badlands Big Sticks and Mankato MoonDogs on Tuesday, July 30th at 7:35 p.m. CT. St. Cloud still carries an 11-game win streak and the best second-half record in the Great Plains West heading into their two-game series with the Big Sticks.

The Rox will return home to start a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday, August 3rd. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game will feature team trading card set night for the first 500 fans, while Sunday's 4:05 p.m. contest will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coborn's Kids Day. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

