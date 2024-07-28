Rivets Fall to Kingfish in Tough Away Game

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - Despite a tough loss to the Kenosha Kingfish with a final score of 4-10, the Rockford Rivets showcased several impressive highlights. Tommy Townsend was a standout at the plate, delivering multiple singles that advanced his teammates. Mike Koszewski demonstrated remarkable patience, earning multiple walks and keeping the Kingfish defense on edge. Scott Newman effectively got on base, including a stolen base that added pressure to the Kingfish defense and delivered a key single in the later innings. Wyatt Morgan contributed with a crucial sacrifice fly, driving in a run and showcasing his situational awareness. Additionally, the Rivets displayed solid defensive plays, with pitcher Tsubasa Tomii and fielders Robert Newland and Connor Meidroth making notable contributions. Despite the challenging outcome, these highlights reflect the Rivets' resilience and skill, promising better results in future games.

