Loggers Drop Game 2 in Rochester

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







ROCHESTER, MN - The La Crosse Loggers were narrowly defeated by the Rochester Honkers, 2-1, at Mayo Field before an audience of 1,004 spectators.

La Crosse Loggers' starting pitcher, Kassius Thomas (Stanford), delivered a strong performance, pitching six innings without allowing any earned runs, giving up just four hits, and striking out six batters.

On the mound for the Rochester Honkers, Nathen Nino also pitched six innings, conceding one run on six hits while striking out six.

The Loggers took an early lead in the first inning with an RBI single from Luke Anderson (BYU).

The Honkers quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning, scoring one run as Luca Dipaolo crossed the plate on an error.

Rochester added another run in the second inning when Andrew Cain scored on an error, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of the Honkers.

This score remained unchanged for the rest of the game, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Rochester. Following this loss, the Loggers' record stands at 28-29 for the season, while the Honkers improve to 25-35.

The Loggers will return home on Tuesday to face the Eau Claire Express. The game will feature the completion of the rescheduled July 4th match, followed by a seven-inning game 30 minutes later. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.