Loggers Drop Game 1 against Rochester

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers fell to the Rochester Honkers with a final score of 7-3 at Mayo Field, witnessed by 904 fans.

Starting pitcher Ozzie Martinez opened for the Loggers, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on one hit, with three walks and two strikeouts. Nik Copenhaver took over for the bulk of the game, pitching four innings and conceding three runs on five hits, with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Honkers' starter, Matthew Brock, pitched three innings, giving up one run on four hits.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Honkers took an early 2-0 lead. Mattie Thomas brought in a run with a hit by pitch, followed by Kyle Miller driving in another with a single to right field.

The Honkers extended their lead in the third inning, adding two more runs on a Brendan O'Sullivan sacrifice fly and a Paul Schoenfeld RBI single.

The Loggers got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Ian Collier drove in a run with a hit-by-pitch.

However, the Honkers quickly responded with an RBI single from Kyle Miller.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Loggers added two more runs with RBI singles from Case Sanderson and Ryan Kucherak.

Despite this effort, the Honkers sealed their victory with a Brendan O'Sullivan home run and a Mattie Thomas RBI on a fielder's choice in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

The game concluded with the Honkers securing a 7-3 win. This loss brings the Loggers' season record to 28-28, while the Honkers improve to 24-35. The Loggers will return to Mayo Field for the second game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

