Stingers Complete Sweep Against Badlands

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Stingers offense dominated on Sunday evening out west and swept the series against the Badlands Big Sticks 9-3.

Willmar got on the board in the 1st, striking for two. The first came on an Andrew Sojka (CSUN) RBI double who then came around to score.

Charlie Royle (Cal Poly) gave Willmar a great start on the mound, and left the game after five innings with the score tied at 2.

With the score still at 2 a piece in the 8th, Landen Lozier (Michigan State) untied it with a 2-run homer to deep right field.

After a shutdown 8th, the Stingers added five runs of insurance in the 9th including back-to-back home runs from Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and Hayden Lewis (Nebraska).

Willmar returns home on Tuesday to take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.