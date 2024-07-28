Rockers Take Down the Woodchucks, Secure Series Split

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Wausau, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (12-10) handled business against the Wausau Woodchucks (17-6) this afternoon by a score of 11-8 at Athletic Park. It was a big day for the Green Bay bats, which manufactured a whopping 15 hits - seven coming for extra bases. The Rockers have an off-day tomorrow, but return home on Tuesday to take on the Chinooks at 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay was seeing the ball well at the plate from the jump this afternoon. In the first at-bat of the game, leadoff man Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) launched his third home run of the season over the right field wall.

Then in the very next inning, the Rockers tacked on three more scores, highlighted by a leadoff double from Lane Allen (Blinn College) and RBI double off the bat of Mateo Matthews (Wagner). Fast forward to the fourth, and those two each hit another double, which accounted for three runs of a five-run frame.

So, after four innings, Green Bay was out in front 9-0. Holding down the fort on defense was starting pitcher Landon Victorian, who tossed five innings, only allowing one run in the fifth. The high school senior struck out seven Woodchucks during his stint, giving up just a pair of hits. Through four starts, Victorian has 14.2 innings pitched with a mere six hits and single run allowed.

However, the Woodchucks have the best record in the Northwoods League for a reason, and showed why once Victorian exited the game. Wausau poured on six runs in the sixth inning to cut the Green Bay lead to three.

That was ultimately the last gasp for the 'Chucks, though, because Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) came out of the bullpen for the Rockers and went to work. The right-hander ceded one run in nearly four innings on the mound, striking out three along the way.

Marhefke's solid relief stint set the table for Green Bay to put up some insurance in the top of the ninth. The Rockers plated two more thanks to an RBI double from Lane Allen, who had a monster outing. The third baseman went four-for-five at the dish with two doubles and three runs driven in.

Green Bay will look to keep the bats hot when they take on the Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday back at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates for that one open at 5:30, and The Third Wheels will be playing live music starting then and going through the end of the third inning. Tickets for that contest are two-for-one as well because it's a Toppers Pizza 2-for-1 Tuesday.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.