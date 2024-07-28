Chucks Finish Season Series with Rockers, 8-11 Defeat

The Chucks and Rockers finished their stretch of four straight as well as the season series as the Rockers come out victorious 8-11 from Athletic Park. The Chucks were 9-3 against the defending NWL Champions this season.

It was a leadoff HR by Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) off starter Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist U) that set the tone for the Rockers. Escobar would let up three more runs in the second inning and the Chucks trailed 4-0 after three innings.

The starter for the Rockers Landon Victorian (LSU), who just graduated high school, went five innings scoreless and didn't allow a hit until the fourth. He finished his outing with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched and only allowed two hits.

The Rockers poured on the runs in the 4th inning as they found five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. They found three hits and four walks as the Chucks were forced to use two arms. They trailed 9-0.

The Chucks finally found a run in the 5th as Edian Espinal (UCF) singled home Austin Dearing (FIU). The Chucks would get starter Victorian out of the ball game after five innings.

In the 6th, Green Bay sent three arms to the mound as they walked a total of six batters and gave up three hits. Jake Berkland (Mankato) found his first double of the season that scored one run. The Chucks cut the deficit to 7-9.

The Rockers would find two more runs when they needed it most, the top of the 9th. They found three hits off Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern U) and led 7-11 after 9 Â1/2 innings. In the bottom half, Vance Sheahan and Edian Espinal were able to score one run and make it an 8-11 ball game. It would stay that way and the Chucks fell to 17-6 in the second half.

The Chucks will have an off day tomorrow before playing at home on Tuesday July 30th. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and there will be a specialty jersey worn by the players that will also be auctioned off!

