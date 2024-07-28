Larks Can't Hold Off Moondogs Lineup

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Bismarck, ND) - A chance at redemption was swept out from under the Larks today as the Mankato Moondogs ran away with a 4-3 victory. But even in defeat, Bismarck's pitching staff showcased its resiliency-a much-needed effort.

Shortstop Jett Buck drew first blood after a single to left field and was eventually driven in off a sacrifice-fly ball from first baseman Kyle Hvidsten. With unearned runs from right fielder Erick Dessens and third baseman Jaron Cotton, the Larks held a steady 3-0 lead going into the top of the fifth.

Credit also followed right-handed pitcher Jason Hughes as the Warminster, PA native finished with six innings pitched, five strikeouts, and a 5.81 ERA. The senior out of Immaculata University followed a similar path to yesterday's game, where right-handed pitcher Scott Borgmann held down Mankato's lineup until he was relieved in the seventh.

The Moondogs eventually responded in the fifth inning as third baseman Carter Vrabel scored an unearned run off catcher Nico Libed's sacrifice fly. Shortstop Cooper Neville followed Vrabel's lead soon after and the Moondogs began to make their case.

After Bismarck failed to respond in the bottom of the fifth, Mankato continued to ride the high. First baseman Tayle Steig scored an earned run and soon after, center fielder Ty Rumsey added another run to the column.

While the score turned on the Larks, it was Bismarck's pitching staff that kept the team in high spirits. After Hughes's 90+ pitches, RHP Jamal Allen and switch-pitcher Chase Fleming held the Moondogs hitless, with one strikeout total. A key to the game highlighted Bismarck's struggles in the bullpen. The Larks, in 60 games, have pitched 527.1 innings, giving up 447 runs with a 5.96 ERA.

Overall, the Larks end the two-game homestand on a losing streak. Bismarck sits just above last place with an 8-16 second-half record.

Fans can catch the Larks back in action on July 30th and July 31st against the Rochester Honkers. Both games will begin with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

