Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Road Trip to Duluth, 4-3

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Tyler Stack

DULUTH, MN - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders dropped the finale of their four-game road stand on Sunday at Wade Stadium to Duluth by a final score of 4-3. The Dock Spiders lost both games to Duluth and finished the road trip 2-2. With the loss, the Dock Spiders' record moved to 21-36 overall on the season, and 8-16 in the second half.

Duluth started the scoring in the third inning after a leadoff walk to Cardell Thibodeaux (Southern). A stolen base got him to second, and a groundout advanced him to third. The next batter, Charlie Sutherland (Minnesota), grounded out, bringing in Thibodeaux, making the score 1-0.

The Dock Spiders tied the game in the fourth inning after a leadoff double from Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle). Strickler advanced to third on a balk and was brought home by a groundout to first from Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), scoring a run and tying the game at one.

The Huskies responded in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead back with a two-out, three-run home run to left field from Cal Elvis (Kansas), his first of the season, making the score 4-1.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders got a run closer after a leadoff single from Travis Strickler. He advanced to second base on a groundout, reached third on a wild pitch, and was brought in by a single from Connor Conney (Holy Cross), making the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the clouds turned dark and the rain fell, stopping the game at 4:35 p.m., an hour and thirty minutes into the game. The game was delayed for 43 minutes before it restarted. When it resumed, RHP Brandon Brust (Lawrence) went back to the mound. Brust pitched well in relief, allowing no runs and two hits over three innings, giving way to RHP JT Hockers (UW-Stevens Point) in the eighth inning. Hockers tossed one scoreless inning, not allowing a hit.

The score didn't change until the ninth inning when the Dock Spiders got the first two batters aboard. A hard-hit ground ball resulted in a 4-6-3 double play, leaving the Dock Spiders down to their final out. A single into right field from Preston Knott with two outs brought in the runner Tyler Stack (Xavier) from third base, making the score 4-3. However, Knott was thrown out trying to take second base on the play, ending the game and giving Duluth the 4-3 victory.

The Dock Spiders return home on Tuesday for a two-game series against Kalamazoo with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. On Tuesday, the Dock Spiders will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a ticket special courtesy of SSM Health. Additionally, Tuesday is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

