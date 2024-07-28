MoonDogs Sweep the Larks

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







After a comeback win last night, the MoonDogs sweep the series vs the Larks in a close game, winning 4-3.

Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii) got the start on the mound for the MoonDogs. Waite would record 6 innings pitched, 89 pitches, and 5 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs scoring would not start until late in the game, but they would have big defensive plays that would keep them in the game. Ty Rumsey (University of Evansville) would get a ball hit to him in center field, and throw a monster to the shortstop, to get the runner out on third, in the bottom of the second. Connor Bain (Drury University) would make a diving catch for out number 1 in the bottom of the third.

Even with the MoonDogs defensive plays, they were down for most of the game as the Larks would score early in the first and fourth inning, giving them a 3-0 lead.

The MoonDogs would gain their momentum in the top of the fifth, where they would score 2 runs. Nico Libed (San Diego) would hit a sac fly and bring home Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech University) for our first run of the game. Bain would follow up with an RBI single, scoring Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) to make it 3-2, Larks.

The MoonDogs defense would take care of business again in the bottom of the fifth where they would have a big double play, going 6-4-3, Neville, Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette), and Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene University)! This would also be a 5 pitch only inning for Waite!

The MoonDogs were fired up for the sixth, and this is where they would take over! After Steig got on base for his single, he would get driven home by a Vrabel RBI single, to make it the MoonDogs 3rd run! Rumsey would also hit a single to allow him to reach base, and Neville would get Rumsey to touch home, due to a sac fly. This would give the MoonDogs a lead by 1, which they would carry throughout the game!

Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri-St.Louis) would be the MoonDogs first relief arm. Zyzda would record 1.1 innings pitched and 24 pitches.

The MoonDogs defense would make a big double play again in the bottom of the seventh, going 5-4-3, Vrabel, Robichaux, Steig!

Jack Howard (University of Jamestown) would take a trip to the bump. Howard would record 0.2 innings pitched, 11 pitches, and 1 strikeout!

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would receive the save for the game, being the last MoonDogs arm. Shumski would record 1 inning pitched and 17 pitches!

The final score would be 4-3 MoonDogs, as they would leave the Larks scoreless after their fourth inning! The MoonDogs will be back in action on July 30th, when they take on the Hot Tots at ISG Field!

