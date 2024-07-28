Not Even a Rain-Delay Could Slow Down the Huskies: Elvis' Three Run Home Run the Difference

The Huskies came into this Sunday afternoon game looking to win their third straight win at the Wade for the first time this season. However, the Dock Spiders from Fond Du Lac stood in their way, as the Spiders looked to avoid the sweep.

Both pitchers got off to a good start as Joshua Butler sent the Dock Spiders in order 1-2-3 with a strikeout in the mix. Amar Tsengeg ran into a little trouble in the first but was able to get out of the jam without any runs across.

Both pitchers cruised through the second, and Butler had himself a strong 3rd as he stranded two Spiders on the bases. For the Huskies, Cardell Thibodeaux led off the inning with a walk and a stolen base. Tyler Palmer advanced Thibodeaux on a grounder to first, and the next batter Charlie Sutherland was able to bring in Thibodeaux to give Duluth a 1-0 lead.

Travis Strickler got the offensive charge going for the Spiders as he hit a lead-off double. Strickler moved up another base on a balk was called, and the next batter Adam Cootway drove in the tying run to make it 1-1 after the top of the 4th.

Max Coupe slapped a one-out single through the right side for the Huskies to start things off for Duluth. Jayden Duplantier was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. During the at-bat of Brady Sullivan Coupe and Duplantier perfectly executed the double steal, unfortunately for Sullivan, he would go down swinging as Tsengeg got his 2nd strikeout of the day. Cal Elvis on the first pitch of the at-bat crushed a 3 run home run. to give the Huskies the lead once again. The 3 run shot was Elvis' first as a Huskie.

Joshua Bulter continued to put fire clean innings for the Huskies picking up his 4th strikeout in the 5th. As Brandon Brust came in to relive Tsengeg, he had a clean inning despite Sutherland reaching on an error.

Butler would go out in the 6th but once again leading things off for the Spiders was Strickler, he had a single. Strickler was advanced to second on a groundout. Then with two outs in the inning, Connor Cooney picked up RBI number 14 to cut Duluth's lead in half.

Just as the bottom of the 6th was set to get going a rain delay stopped play in Duluth. Once we returned to play a little over half an hour later, Duplantier would reach on a one-out single. However, the Dock Spiders were able to turn a textbook 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Joshua Butler would return after the delay for the 7th, Butler got Drew Howard to fly out to left. However, he would walk Caden Shapiro the next batter. As it shifted to the top of the order Shapiro was thrown out at second trying to steal by Cal Elvis to give the Huskies their second out. After another walk, Butler was done messing around as he picked up his 6th and final strikeout of the contest.

The Huskies made a push in the 7th trying to add on to their lead but another 4-6-3 double play for the Dock Spiders would get them out of the jam unscathed.

Ethan Cole would come in to relieve Bulter and Cole showed why he is the closer when he plays college ball for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Despite allowing one hit to Drew Barragan, Cole would send the next two batters down swinging to end the inning.

The Huskies would strand Coupe and Duplantier as they tried to provide some insurance in the bottom of the 8th.

Ethan Cole would come out to try and earn the 6-out save in the top of the 9th for the Huskies. After a lead-off single and a walk that followed it appeared that Cole threw himself into trouble as the top of the order was set to come up soon. Until Cole stuck to his stuff and was able to get Shapiro to ground into a huge 4-6-3 double play for the Huskies. Tyler Stack did advance to third on the play. As the order turned back over to the top Preston Knott was down to his final strike when he hit a soft liner into left. Max Coupe with a full head of steam laid out to make the game-ending catch but came up just short. Jake Downing stuck with the play and as Stack scored, Knott made the aggressive turn towards second and was thrown out to end the game.

The Huskies were able to hang on in Duluth earning their third straight victory and sending the Dock Spiders back to Fond Du Lac empty-handed.

The Huskies will be back at the Wade for a pivotal series in the Great Plains East as they take on the Border Cats on Tuesday, July 30, first pitch will be at 6:35 CT.

