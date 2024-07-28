Pitching Shines, Rochester Wins 2-1

The Honkers won their third game in a row on Sunday night 2-1 over La Crosse.

Pitching was the story of the game as all three combined runs were scored in the first inning. Rochester got one in the first thanks to a throwing error that scored Luca Dipalo.

Nathen Nino went six stellar innings, allowing six hits and just one run. He struck out six. Alex Miller came in relief and picked up a three-inning save. He allowed just two hits.

With this win, Rochester keeps pace with first-place Duluth who also won today. They are a game and a half back headed into a crucial four-game road trip to North Dakota.

