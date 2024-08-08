Stingers Fall in Consecutive Nights to Rox
August 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The series between the Saint Cloud Rox and Stingers shifted back to Willmar on Thursday, and saw the Stingers lose a back and forth battle 7-6.
Saint Cloud got on the board in the 1st to go up 1-0.
Willmar answered right back though, with Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) delivering a 2-out RBI single to tie things up.
The Stingers then took the lead in the 2nd as Jack Spanier (Minnesota) singled, stole 2nd, advanced to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
After the Rox tied it again at two, Willmar again took the lead in the 5th on a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) RBI single, going up 3-2.
From there, the Rox took a stranglehold on things, scoring five unanswered making things 7-3 going into the bottom on the 9th.
Willmar rallied for three, including a 2-RBI double from Brett Blair (Stanford), but it was too little, too late and the Rox escaped with the win.
Willmar heads to Saint Cloud on Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
